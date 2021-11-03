Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McCormick given inaugural Terra Carta Seal (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Company Inc. Wednesday announced it has officially been awarded the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets. The award was launched in January by His Royal Highness Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales through the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). McCormick ...

