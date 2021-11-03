Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WILLOW CONSTRUCTION, LLC v. THE JOHN R. CROCKER COMPANY (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 3, 2021

Contracts -- Mediation -- Condition precedent As a general contractor, Willow Construction, LLC (“Willow” or “Contractor”) entered a subcontract with The John R. Crocker Company (“Crocker” or “Subcontractor”). Due to issues arising out of this subcontract, Crocker requested mediation and later arbitration to resolve an alleged payment deficiency. Willow objected to both mediation and arbitration on the ...

