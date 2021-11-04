Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Editorial Advisory Board: Digging deeper into the do not call list (access required)

By: Editorial Advisory Board November 4, 2021

In its recent decision regarding Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s opposition to releasing the names of compromised Baltimore City police officers,  the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled that Mosby must release the list of police officers whom she is not able to call to testify against defendants in criminal proceedings because the integrity ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo