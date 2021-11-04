Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gov. Hogan initially said he would stand by aide on payment (access required)

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 4, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan initially expressed support in a private message to his former chief of staff when a severance payment to him now at the center of a federal indictment first became public, but Hogan’s spokesman said Thursday the message was sent before the governor learned how the payment was obtained. The Washington ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo