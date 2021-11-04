Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge Timothy Walmsley presides over the jury selection process in the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and their neighbour, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Georgia, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
One Black, 11 white jurors to hear trial over Ahmaud Arbery slaying (access required)

By: Associated Press November 4, 2021

A judge will seat one Black and 11 white jurors to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, despite prosecutors' objections.

