Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Route One Apparel launches into online alcohol sales (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021

Route One Apparel, the College Park-based online retailer for Maryland-themed apparel and accessories, is expanding into online alcohol sales with the launch of Thirsty Turtle.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo