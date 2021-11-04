Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

W Ventures announces new portfolio company Aviv (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021

W Ventures, a venture capital and accelerator company, announced the addition of Aviv to its growing portfolio. The Baltimore-based sports innovation and apparel company developed the first-ever moisture wicking and antimicrobial basketball net. Traditional basketball nets have not changed in over 130 years, though the game itself has evolved significantly during that time. With the new Aviv Net, players ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo