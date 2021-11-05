Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

$18 million UMB gift will go towards health access, scholarships on the Eastern Shore (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 5, 2021

An $18 million gift to the University of Maryland, Baltimore, will go towards an initiative to improve access to health care on the Eastern Shore, where UMB President Bruce Jarrell and the donor, Lawrence Hayman, grew up. Jarrell announced the initiative on Friday, during his presidential inauguration. The funds will be used to incentive health care ...

