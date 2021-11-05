Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AARON SCOTT v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 5, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense -- Proffer of relevance Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Aaron Scott, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon openly with intent to injure. His sole claim on appeal is that the trial court erred in preventing him from eliciting relevant ...

