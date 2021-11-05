Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY MARYLAND v. PPE CASINO RESORTS MARYLAND, LLC (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 5, 2021

Tax law -- Property tax -- Valuation This appeal involves the property tax valuation of the land underneath the Maryland Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County for the 2011–13 and 2014–16 assessment periods. The County’s Supervisor of Assessments grounded his initial assessments on the terms of an agreement styled as a “ground lease,” under which, among other ...

