Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Boeing settles with funds that sued after 737 Max crashes (access required)

By: Associated Press November 5, 2021

NEW YORK — Insurers for several current and former Boeing board members will pay more than $230 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the directors of failing to address safety warning signs before two of the company’s Max jetliners crashed. Boeing and the directors did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, which was filed Friday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo