Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states’ rights (access required)

By: Associated Press David A. Lieb, Geoff Mulvihill and Andrew DeMillo November 5, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen Republican-led states filed lawsuits Friday challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for private companies, setting up a high-stakes legal showdown pitting federal authority against states' rights. The requirement issued Thursday by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to businesses with more than 100 employees. Their workers must be ...

