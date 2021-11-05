Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Non-partisan redistricting proposal delivered to Hogan (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 5, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A non-partisan proposal to redraw Maryland's congressional and legislative districts will be forwarded to lawmakers. The proposals, delivered to Gov. Larry Hogan Friday, are the first public maps and a look into how the second-term Republican executive would like to alter the state's entrenched redistricting process. The state's nine-member Citizens Redistricting Commission delivered proposed congressional, ...

