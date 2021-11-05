Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RICHARD CHAVATEL v. CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 5, 2021

Administrative law -- Petition for judicial review -- Timeliness Philip and Kristal Insley (the consumers) entered into an agreement with Richard Chavatel d.b.a. Chavatel Builders, appellant, to build their new home. Following a series of disputes with Mr. Chavatel, the consumers brought a claim against the Maryland Home Builder Guaranty Fund, which is administered by the Consumer ...

