Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biden vaccine mandates face first tests with federal workers, courts (access required)

By: Associated Press November 8, 2021

President Joe Biden is requiring millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure federal government workers do.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo