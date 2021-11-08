Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gemspring Capital acquires Md. firm AINS (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2021

Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, Monday acquired a majority interest in AINS Inc., a Gaithersburg-based provider of case management software and IT services primarily for government customers. AINS provides software that enables government agencies to streamline and automate workflows across a wide variety of use cases. The Company's solutions leverage its eCase low-code platform and ...

