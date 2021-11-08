Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Latest exit from Fed’s board gives Biden three slots to fill (access required)

By: Sean Wallace November 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill. Quarles has served as the Fed's first ...

