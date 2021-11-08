Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Live Casino & Hotel to donate 300 turkeys to Anne Arundel County Food & Resource Bank (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2021

Live Casino & Hotel Maryland will continue its annual tradition of kicking off the holiday season by donating 300 turkeys, weighing a total of 5,400 pounds, to the Anne Arundel County Food & Resource Bank. The donation at the food bank at 120 Marbury Drive in Crownsville will help feed families in need in central Maryland. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo