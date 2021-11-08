Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court weighs if money owed for employees’ work shuttle (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 8, 2021

Maryland’s top court Monday grappled with whether hourly construction workers must be compensated for the time they spend waiting and being shuttled between an off-site parking lot and the construction site, as instructed by their employer. The workers’ counsel argued that compensation is owed under Maryland law because the parking lot and shuttle bus essentially serve ...

