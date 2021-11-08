Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Montgomery County businesses on track for a record-high investment year (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 8, 2021

Funding for Montgomery County companies is on track to outpace last year’s numbers by over 450%, according to data gathered by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.  Over $18 billion has been invested in 76 companies in Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction, in just the first three quarters of 2021, as compared to the $4 billion that was invested in the county’s companies throughout all four quarters of 2020.   The majority of this year’s funds — ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo