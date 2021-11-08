Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Plank begins planned sale of 5 million Under Armour shares (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2021

Under Armour Executive Chairman Kevin Plank has sold about 824,000 shares of his Baltimore-based company's Class C shares as part of a pre-arranged stock trading plan that will ultimately see the company founder and brand chief sell up to 5 million shares. The shares, which were sold on Nov. 4 and 5, according to a Securities ...

