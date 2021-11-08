Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

U-Haul of Annapolis adding more self storage with abutting property (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2021

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Annapolis added more square feet of storage space and units with the acquisition of the former Extra Space Storage facility next to its facility at 2115 West St. Purchase of the former Extra Space Storage facility gives U-Haul another 44,139 square feet of storage space and 908 more units on an extra 3.95 ...

