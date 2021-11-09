Ben Smith | McDaniel College

McDaniel College announced Ben Smith as the director of the college’s new STEM Center.

In this role, Smith supports the recruitment, retention, and success of McDaniel students studying science, technology, engineering and math.

The center is a comprehensive, college-wide resource for the sciences and quantitatively rich disciplines. Smith, who also serves as a lecturer at McDaniel, was formerly the director of the quantitative and symbolic reasoning center and peer education coordinator at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.