Eshe Montague | LHDCMC

Eshe Montague is the new director of the behavioral health program on the campus of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC).

Montague will lead the planning efforts for opening the outpatient and inpatient behavioral health services that are under development on the Lanham campus. Under her leadership, she will open the outpatient services on the first floor of the two-story building being renovated, with a planned opening date of April 2022. She will also lead the development of the newly approved 16-bed inpatient psychiatric unit on the second floor, scheduled to open in late 2022. Eshe will have administrative and operational oversight of all behavioral health services at LHDCMC.

Since 2018, Eshe has served as the Manager of the AAMG Mental Health Specialists. Prior to that, she was the manager of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise’s (LHCE) Essential Skills Team and MSO Float Pool.