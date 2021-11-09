Eve Hill | Brown Goldstein

Eve Hill, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was named to the 2021 Lawdragon 500 leading plaintiff employment and civil rights lawyers guide for employee and civil rights litigation, including disability. This guide, which selects attorneys based on rigorous research, nominations and journalistic vetting, honors top lawyers across the United States who have devoted their careers to representing workers. The selection recognizes extraordinary achievements in cases involving discrimination and other civil rights matters, wage and hour violations and individual employment claims. Eve was previously named one of the 500 leading plaintiff employment and civil rights lawyers nationally by Lawdragon for 2020.

Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features, including its well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers.