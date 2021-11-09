FEATURED MOVER | Melissa Menkel McGuire, Liff Walsh

Liff, Walsh & Simmons welcomed Melissa Menkel McGuire as a partner, establishing the firm’s Employment Law Practice Group.

Menkel McGuire brings more than 25 years of experience providing advice and counsel to employers on all aspects of the employment relationship. She practices before federal and state courts and administrative agencies throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia and West Virginia, representing businesses in all aspects of employment law.

Prior to joining Liff, Walsh & Simmons, Menkel McGuire practiced for several years in Baltimore as a labor and employment partner. Her experience includes several years with a large, regional law firm, where she departed as a partner to establish her own boutique labor and employment law firm. Ms. Menkel McGuire has been recognized as a Maryland by Super Lawyers, top 50 Maryland women attorney, a top 100 Maryland attorney and listed in Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News & World Report.

ABOUT MELISSA MENKEL McGUIRE

Resides in:

Catonsville

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, Notre Dame of Maryland University; Jutis Doctor, University of Maryland School of Law.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I love what I do because I am able to help organizations and people manage one of the most important things in many lives – the employment relationship. If I had to choose another profession, though, it would be baker. I worked at an old-fashioned bakery in high school and everyone left the shop happy.

Favorite vacation:

Pre-COVID our family traveled to Italy. I’ve always loved history and everything else about Italy, but it was special to see that world through the eyes of my then 7 and 17 year-old daughters. They kept journals (voluntarily) and really enjoyed seeing another culture.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read, garden or watch movies or shows with my family. Since COVID, we’ve embraced binge-watching good shows.

Favorite book:

Any book by David Sedaris. I’m currently reading “Carnival of Snackery.”

Favorite quotation:

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt. A good friend gave me a card with this quote over ten years ago after I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Like the diagnosis, the quote was uncomfortable to read, but it gave me a boost of courage to get on with it and beat it. That whole experience has made me a stronger person.