George Kleb | Bon Secours

Bon Secours has selected George Kleb to serve as the executive director of Bon Secours Community Works. Kleb has served in a variety of roles and leadership positions during his 33-year tenure with Bon Secours, including most recently serving as the leader of Unity Properties, Bon Secours’ affordable housing corporation in Baltimore.

Kleb will report to Belde and will oversee all strategy, operations, partner and community engagement, and program performance and development for Bon Secours Baltimore. Bon Secours Community Works serves an average of 4,000 community members annually by providing programs, services and affordable housing designed to improve the social determinants of health and uplift west Baltimore residents and families.

Most recently, Kleb served as the leader of Unity Properties where he was responsible for the overall administration, direction and operations of all housing programs including the development of more than 800 housing units that provide safe, stable, and affordable housing in West Baltimore for more than 1,200 residents.

Kleb holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western Maryland College and a certificate in housing and community development from the University of Maryland.