KEONE DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 9, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Manufacturing cocaine A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Keone Davis, appellant, of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, possession of equipment for manufacturing cocaine, keeping a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, possession of buprenorphine naloxone (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Read the opinion

