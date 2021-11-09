Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KYLE MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Probation In 2019, Kyle Murray, appellant, appeared in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals (Count 4), dogfighting (Count 7), training a dog for dogfighting (Count 11), and possession of an implement used in dogfighting (Count 18). Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo