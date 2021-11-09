Mary Ann Scully | Howard Bank

Innovation Works, a Baltimore resource network building sustainable neighborhood economies by connecting under-resourced entrepreneurs to social innovation assets and investors, announced that Howard Bank Chairman and CEO Mary Ann Scully is joining its board.

At its Nov. 3 meeting, the Innovation Works Board of Directors also approved new leadership with Inovalon Fellow of Innovation Daniel Rizzo appointed to serve as chair of the board and SAGE Dining Services co-founder Tina Rodriguez serving as vice chair. Both Rizzo and Rodriguez currently serve as members of the board.

Rizzo succeeds founding board chair and founding CEO Frank Knott who will continue to serve on the IW board. Knott, a Baltimore-based Jesuit-educated founder of the 26-year old community development social enterprise ViTAL Economy, spearheaded the launch of Innovation Works after 15 months of due diligence exploration of Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship and similar programs.

The leadership changes and addition of Scully to the board are part of Innovation Works’ broader plan to ensure future sustainable growth both for the organization and the entrepreneurs working to strengthen their neighborhood economies.