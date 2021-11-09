Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, MOTOR VEHICLE ADMINISTRATION v. HARBEL, INC. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 9, 2021

Administrative law -- Filing of protest -- Timeliness This case is before us on appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Allegany County reversing the summary decision of the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals (“MSBCA”). The Maryland Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Administration (“MVA”), appellant, asserts that the circuit court erred by reversing the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo