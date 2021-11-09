Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL J. BOBBITT v. CRAIG HANNA (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 9, 2021

Real property -- Sale -- Division of proceeds This is an appeal from a declaratory judgment in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County after we vacated the circuit court’s judgment in a previous appeal and remanded the case. See Bobbitt v. Hanna, No. 920, Sept. Term 2018 (Md. App. Oct. 22, 2019). The case originates from a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo