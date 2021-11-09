Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

More than 4.3M feet of industrial space leased in greater Baltimore area in Q3, report shows (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021

More than 4.3 million square feet of industrial/warehouse space was leased in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region in third quarter 2021, according to a report released by Lee & Associates | Maryland, a commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services firm. This adds to the more than 7 million square feet of space that was ...

