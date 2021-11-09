Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021

The Turnaround Management Association named SC&H Group Principal Rob Patrick as vice chair of the TMA Chapter Presidents' Council at its annual global conference. This executive board position begins Jan. 1 and includes oversight and support to all domestic and international TMA chapter presidents. In addition to this new role, Patrick will also serve on the ...

