ROBERT CLIFFORD WEDDINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 9, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Sexual abuse of minor and second-degree rape Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Robert Clifford Weddington, appellant, was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of second degree rape. On appeal, Mr. Weddington contends that the trial court erred in permitting the ...

