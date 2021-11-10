Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Art with a Heart’s 1,000-pound Heart of Baltimore sculpture revealed at UMMC (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Chicago has The Bean (Cloud Gate), Philadelphia has the LOVE Sculpture and San Francisco has the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps and now Charm City has The Heart of Baltimore. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott revealed the signature 6 foot-by-8 foot heart mosaic sculpture which is on permanent display at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) Gudelsky ...

