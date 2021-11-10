Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Community Lending to host ‘Re-Imagining Baltimore’ fundraising event Dec. 2 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Baltimore Community Lending (BCL) will hosting its "Re-Imagining Baltimore" fundraising ask event Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are invited to attend virtually, although limited spots are also available at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Bob Wallace, former Baltimore mayoral candidate, will be giving featured remarks and U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin ...

