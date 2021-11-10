Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation opens 100th Youth Development Park (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Wednesday culminated its 20th anniversary year by unveiling the 100th Youth Development Park (YDP) it has built and gifted across the country. BGE Field at Reedbird Park presented by Kelly Benefits provides a safe place to play and learn for children living in the underserved community of Cherry Hill and other south Baltimore ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo