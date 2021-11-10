Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Edge wins asset management and engineering contracts for 7-building portfolio (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

The Edge Property Services Group has been selected by Brightleaf Properties to provide full-service property management and engineering services to a seven-building portfolio comprised of nearly 200,000 square feet of commercial office and industrial/warehouse space situated throughout Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia. Christina Martin, director of property management will oversee the property management team and Shaun ...

