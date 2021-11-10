Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals — Nov. 11, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Torts; Public immunity: Where a police officer, when applying for a corrected arrest warrant for the plaintiff, acted in obedience to a judge’s order without any room for personal judgment or discretion, the police officer acted in a ministerial capacity and was not entitled to public official immunity because public official immunity ...

