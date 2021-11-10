Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland offshore wind grant programs return (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced the return of its two offshore wind grant programs for Fiscal Year 2022, the Maryland Offshore Wind Capital Expenditure Grant Program and the Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce Training Grant Program. These programs are designed to establish an offshore wind supply chain in Maryland by supporting local businesses — including those ...

