McDaniel College sets inauguration for new president (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

McDaniel College Wednesday announced Dr. Julia Jasken will be officially inaugurated as the college’s 10th president on April 9, 2022. The official ceremony for President Jasken is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Gill Center at McDaniel College in Westminster. The ceremony will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in-person. Jasken took over as ...

