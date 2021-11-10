Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. Humanities awards $910K through SHARP COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Maryland Humanities announced $910,000 in funding for 91 Maryland nonprofit organizations through its Sustaining Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) Recovery Grants Fund. Recipients of the general operating grants – each  group received $10,000 -- include museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies and community and cultural organizations. They are located in 19 Maryland counties, ...

