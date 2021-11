Delali Dzirasa, founder and CEO of Fearless, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how his mission of making a positive impact keeps him and his Baltimore-based company inspired and growing. What he started more than a decade ago has grown from a small digital services firm to a much larger company that now includes a tech incubator, a partnership in Baltimore’s BOOST program and a sports apparel division.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.