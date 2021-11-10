Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sonic Automotive acquires Fallston dealership (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Sonic Automotive Inc., a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, announced the acquisition of Cook Volkswagen in Fallston. Effective Tuesday, the company will operate the dealership as Volkswagen of Fallston, marking the 89th franchised location in the company’s portfolio and its fourth Volkswagen dealership. The dealership was one of the first Volkswagen ...

