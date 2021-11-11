Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chondria Andrews | City of Greenbelt (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

Chondria Andrews was hired to serve as the city of Greenbelt’s public information and communication coordinator. Most recently, Andrews was a communications specialist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham where she oversaw multiple communication channels for employees, physicians, patients and medical staff. Previously, Andrews was a communications compliance coordinator in the athletics department ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo