By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

Diane Devaney, founder and president of Devaney & Associates, has joined the board of Humanim. Devaney opened her business in 1991 as a one-woman shop. Since then, she has grown her company into a full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency that consistently generates award-winning work. Devaney has received honors from several business and community publications ...

