Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jennifer Herwig | BGE (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

Jennifer Herwig, vice president of human resources for BGE and a leading HR strategist, has joined the board of Humanim. Herwig has over 25 years of corporate human resources experience, having previously held leadership roles at Constellation, Under Armour, Wells Fargo and T. Rowe Price, where she managed talent acquisition, workplace culture, leadership development, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo