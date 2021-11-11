Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows the Flint River in Flint, Michigan. A judge on Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows the Flint River in Flint, Michigan. A judge on Nov. 10, 2021, approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Judge OKs $626M settlement in Flint water litigation (access required)

By: Associated Press November 11, 2021

A judge approved a $626M deal to settle lawsuits filed by Flint residents who found their tap water contaminated by lead.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo