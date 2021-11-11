Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

Lisa H. R. Hayes has joined the Trusts & Estates team at with Gordon Feinblatt LLC. As a lawyer and certified public accountant, Hayes brings an extensive background in wealth and investment planning for high net worth individuals and families. Hayes has helped clients build sound strategies for estate, financial, charitable and tax planning. She works collaboratively with ...

